Deadpool & Kidpool join forces with Wonder Woman’s Lynda Carter for a worthy cause

Ryan Reynolds is once again fundraising for The SickKids Foundation, but this time, he’s got a little help from a DC icon. “ Benevolence is thirsty work, ” Deadpool says in the opening moments of the video as he walks up to Kidpool sitting in a sleigh. When asked what’s next, Deadpool says, “ I thought we’d eliminate sick kids, ” which Kidpool thinks is pretty “ f***ed up. “

“ No, no, no, we’re eliminating the sickness by encouraging people to donate, ” Deadpool says, “ but we’re going to need some help because you and I are technically R-rated and these are kids, sick kids. ” Enter Lynda Carter, which prompts Deadpool to quip, “ Aren’t you a wonderful woman, ” as he stares directly into the camera. Carter is convinced to do her classic twirl, but instead of the Wonder Woman costume, she winds up wearing the ugly Christmas sweater that Reynolds has worn in his previous fundraising videos.

Reynolds and Blake Lively will match all donations up to $500,000 made before midnight on December 24th.

Taking place six years after the events of the last movie, Deadpool & Wolverine finds Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) toiling away in civilian life with his days as Deadpool behind him. But when his homeworld faces an existential threat, he must suit up once again and convince a reluctant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to help save his universe. In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Rob Delany, Stefan Kapičić, and more.