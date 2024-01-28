Despicable Me 4 Trailer: Steve Carell’s Gru and his minions return

$940 million. That’s how much money the last Despicable Me film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, made at the worldwide box office. People love this series, so it’s no wonder that Universal and Illumination have made sure not to let their cash cow lay dormant for too long. Spanning two franchises, the characters are back for Despicable Me 4, which has just gotten a new trailer.

In it, Steve Carell’s Gru is now a family man and the former super-villain is now an agent in the Anti-Villain League while raising his growing brood (with some help from his Minions). The trailer is about what you’d expect from the series, with perhaps the most cliche needle drop of all time, Guns n’ Roses’ “Sweet Child of Mine”, used in the intro. Once again, Carell is joined by Kristen Wiig, who voices Gru’s wife, Lucy, and this time, some of his big-screen pals are joining in on the fun. Will Ferrell voices the movie’s new bad guy, Maxime Le Mal, while Carell’s old Daily Show crony (and partner in the Ambiguously Gay Duo from SNL) Stephen Colbert is also in the cast, opposite Sofia Vergara (currently getting raves in Griselda), Joey King, Chloe Fineman, and – natch – Pierre Coffin, the voice of the Minions.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Following the 2022 summer blockbuster phenomenon of Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide, the biggest global animated franchise in history now begins a new chapter as Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carell) and Lucy (Oscar® nominee Kristen Wiig) and their girls —Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan)—welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad.

Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run.

