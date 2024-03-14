Dune: Part Two writer explains why they changed Anya Taylor-Joy’s character

Dune: Part Two co-writer Jon Spaihts explains why they changed the character played by Anya Taylor-Joy in the movie.

By
Anya Taylor-Joy, Dune: Part Two

Here be SPOILERS. Dune: Part Two is now playing in theaters, and while the sequel is being celebrated as a fantastic adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel, director Denis Villeneuve and co-writer Jon Spaihts did make a few changes, most notably with the character played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

Related
Dune: Part Two: How does Paul Atreides get off the sandworm?

Anya Taylor-Joy plays Alia, the younger sister of Paul Atreides. While the character spends much of the movie as an unborn fetus, she is seen as an adult in Paul’s visions. In Frank Herbert’s novel, Alia is a young toddler during the events covered in the sequel, as there’s a two-year time jump in the middle of the story. Jon Spaihts explained to Inverse why they didn’t go this route. “We were a little leery of that talking toddler, as a distraction in the middle of the film,” Spaihts said. “That’s a difficult thing to execute on film.

Spaihts added that they had another reason for skipping the time jump in the novel. “To allow such a long time lapse inevitably would sort of cool the passions of Part One,” Spaihts said. “If Duke Leto’s death were years and years ago, then it would lessen the lingering trauma that all the characters were feeling. We wanted the heat of their passion to be fresh and their wounds to be fresh.

Related
Weekend Box Office: Dune 2 has the best 2nd weekend hold since Barbenheimer

If Denis Villeneuve returns to make Dune: Messiah, we will likely see much more of Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia.

Our own Chris Bumbray gave the Dune sequel a rave review. “In this day of assembly line blockbusters, it’s a miracle that director Denis Villeneuve has managed to get not one but two incredible, uncompromised epics like this through the studio system,” he wrote. “It works as a tentpole blockbuster, but Dune Part Two is also filmmaking at the highest level. It’s a real cinematic event everyone owes it to themselves to take in and hopefully won’t be forgotten come Oscar time. It’s a masterpiece.” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s review right here.

Dune: Part Two will “explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.” The film is now playing in theaters, so be sure to let us know what you thought of it!

Source: Inverse
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
Nicolas Cage says he was likely never paid for his role in the Mike Figgis-directed drama Leaving Las Vegas
James Gunn’s Superman film will leap buildings in a single bound while being shot entirely in IMAX
madame web
Madame Web was in the Amazon researching spiders, now it’s available on Digital in your home 
with love, ke huy quan
With Love: Ke Huy Quan’s action film from 87North gets a 2025 release date
View All

About the Author

9570 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Dune: Part Two News

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews

Shirley Review

We review Netflix’s biopic of Shirley Chisholm, starring Regina King, Terrence Howard, Lucas Hedges and the late Lance Reddick.

Load more articles