Dune: Part Two looking at a $170 million box-office opening; that's a spicy debut!

Dune: Part Two is looking at a $170 million global box-office opening, which will put it well above the opening of the first movie.

Dune: Part Two, box-office

Dune: Part Two is already shaping up to be a beloved sequel based on the extremely positive first reactions, but it might just be a box-office blockbuster as well. The film is set to premiere in just a few days, and box-office projections are looking at a $170 million worldwide opening.

The forecast estimates that Dune: Part Two could see somewhere between $70 million and $80 million domestically, but Warner Bros. reportedly feels a little more conservative with a $65 million opening. Some believe it could open as high as $90 million, but either way, the Dune sequel should have the biggest opening weekend of the year so far. The international projections could see anywhere between $80 million to $90 million from close to 70 markets.

Andor star Stellan Skarsgård teases season 2 release, and we could have a bit of a wait ahead of us

Even if the box-office for Dune: Part Two lands on the lower side of the forecast, it will be well above the take of its predecessor, which opened with $41 million in 2021. Of course, this was during the pandemic, which saw the movie simultaneously released on HBO Max. The first movie ended its run with $434.8 million worldwide. I think we can expect the sequel to do better.

Our own Chris Bumbray gave the film a rave review. “In this day of assembly line blockbusters, it’s a miracle that director Denis Villeneuve has managed to get not one but two incredible, uncompromised epics like this through the studio system,” he wrote. “It works as a tentpole blockbuster, but Dune Part Two is also filmmaking at the highest level. It’s a real cinematic event everyone owes it to themselves to take in and hopefully won’t be forgotten come Oscar time. It’s a masterpiece.” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s review right here.

Dune: Part Two will “explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.” The film will hit theaters on March 1st.

Source: Deadline
About the Author

9520 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

