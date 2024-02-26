Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga trailer tells an epic tale of survival, settlement, and freedom

Sorting through America’s history is a Herculean task. Humans built the nation with blood, sweat, and tears, watering the soil with memory, pain, and perseverance. Today, Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga trailer explores the settlement of America’s Western frontier from the Indigenous groups who blessed the land to those who occupied it by force. Horizon will be Kevin Costner‘s first time directing a movie since Open Range in 2003. He also busted out his directing chops for The Postman and Dances with Wolves, the latter of which earned him an Academy Award for Best Director.

Kevin Costner’s Horizon will “span 15 years in the settlement of America’s Western frontier, and focus on both the settlers as well as the Indigenous groups that first occupied the land.”

Here’s the official synopsis for Horizon: An American Saga courtesy of Warner Bros.:

“In the great tradition of Warner Bros. Pictures’ iconic Westerns, Horizon: An American Saga explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won—and lost—through the blood, sweat, and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Kevin Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends, and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.”

In today’s Horizon: An American Saga trailer, families get torn apart as hostile forces invade the West, hoping to lay claim to the land. With a vendetta to honor, traditions to save, and lives on the line, each group goes to war for freedom, territory, and peace.

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 and Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2 will open in theaters on June 28, 2024, and August 16, 2024.

Costner directs both chapters of Horizon: An American Saga from a script he co-wrote with Jon Baird. Costner leads the cast with Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Ella Hunt, Tim Guinee, Danny Huston, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Tom Payne, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Will Patton, Georgia MacPhail, Douglas Smith, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Alejandro Edda, Wasé Winyan Chief, Michael Anganaro, Angus Macfadyen, Jon Beavers, Alex Nibley, Kathleen Quinlan, Etienne Kellici, Amos Jason Charging Cloud, Bodhi Okuma Linton, Gregory Cruz, James Russo, Jeff Fahey, David O’Hara, Chris Conner, Leroy M. Silva, Bernardo Velasco, Tom Everett, Glynn Turman, Giovanni Ribisi and more.