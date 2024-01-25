Immaculate trailer: Sydney Sweeney horror film reaches theatres in March

A year and a half ago, it was announced that Sydney Sweeney – whose credits include Euphoria, the recent romantic comedy release Anyone but You, and the upcoming Sony Marvel movie Madame Web – was going to re-team with Michael Mohan, who directed her in the erotic thriller The Voyeurs, for the psychological horror film Immaculate . Last month, NEON acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the film and let it be known they’re planning to give it a theatrical release. Yesterday, a poster was unveiled (you can see it at the bottom of this article), and with it came the promise that a trailer for Immaculate would be arriving online today. Sure enough, the trailer is now available, and you can check it out in the embed above to help you figure out whether or not this is a movie you’ll want to see on the big screen when it reaches theatres on March 22nd.

Scripted by Andrew Lobel, Immaculate sees Sweeney taking on the role of Cecilia, a woman of devout faith who is offered a fulfilling new role at an illustrious Italian convent. Her warm welcome to the picture-perfect Italian countryside is soon interrupted as it becomes clearer to Cecilia that her new home harbors some dark and horrifying secrets .

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus), Alvaro Morte (Money Heist), Benedetta Porcaroli (Baby), and Dora Romano (The Hand of God) are also in the cast.

Sweeney produced the film through her company Fifty-Fifty Films, alongside Jonathan Davino. Also producing are Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler of Black Bear and Middle Child Pictures’ David Bernad, who developed the project with Sweeney after they worked together on the Emmy-winning series The White Lotus. Will Greenfield and Black Bear’s John Friedberg and Christopher Casanova serve as executive producers. Black Bear provided the financing.

What did you think of the Immaculate trailer? Are you a fan of Sydney Sweeney’s work, and are you glad she’s working with the director of The Voyeurs again? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Religious horror ranks down there as one of my least favorite sub-genres, but I’m willing to give Immaculate a chance.