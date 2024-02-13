Interview: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ziggy Marley and more on Bob Marley: One Love

Bob Marley and the Wailers music has inspired fans since the 1970’s. From “Could You Be Loved” to “Three Little Birds” to the monumental, “One Love/People Get Ready” it all sounds timeless. And in the new feature film, Bob Marley: One Love, director Reinaldo Marcus Green celebrates the man’s legacy. Thankfully, it doesn’t simply follow the bio pic tradition. The new film places focus on the release of the extraordinary “Exodus.” The band’s attempt to put on a concert meant to bring people together plays a significant part of the feature as well. It’s a wonderful film, and yes, Kingsley Ben-Adir is utterly marvelous as the singer.

As an admirer of Mr. Marley and his legacy, I was thrilled to speak with the folks who brought it to life. First up, we spoke with the fantasic Ziggy Marley, who is one of the producers of the film. It was an thrill to speak with this incredibly talented artist. Having grown up listening to his father, I have found much love for Ziggy’s music too. He opened up about bringing his father’s story to life. As well, he talked about his own musical influences. Ziggy is an excellent musician, and he certainly is keeping his father’s spirit and heart alive.

For Reinaldo, you could easily tell the impact that Bob Marley had on him. He discussed the focus of the film, and the casting of Kingsley. The filmmaker took great care to celebrate the Wailers and it’s inspiring to see his own admiration for Marley come through. As for Kingsley, the man gives a brilliant performance as Bob Marley. It is one likely to earn some award consideration. Ben-Adir discussed creating Marley on-stage, as well as Marley’s personal struggles at the time.

Bob Marley: One Love is a joy of a film. The music is wonderful. And it will lift you up. Check out Bob Marley: One Love this Friday at a theatre near you.