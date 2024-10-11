Interview: Lauren LaVera and David Howard Thornton Talk Their Favorite Terrifier 3 Kills and More!

While the Terrifier films may not be annual releases, they are welcomed by the horror community with open arms whenever they do happen to unleash onto the world. I, like many others, was very excited when it was announced that the third entry would be taking place at Christmas time. With how many classic films have come from that specific niche, it’s easy to have very high expectations. And with the current entry having walkouts during the opening, you know that audiences are in for something brutal. I happened to love the movie and think that it’s the best film in the trilogy!

It’s clear from talking to stars Lauren LaVera and David Howard Thornton that they could not be bigger fans of the franchise. From their love of the characters to a desire to give horror fans something they haven’t seen before, it’s clear they both love it. So we get into their favorite kill in the newest entry, as well as where they hope the franchise goes in the future. And given the Christmas theme, I had to ask them which Christmas Horror films were their favorite. This is a great chat that you don’t want to miss!

TERRIFIER 3 plot synopsis:

Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve.

TERRIFIER 3 will release In Theaters Nationwide on October 11, 2024