Movie News

Jennifer Lawrence & Josh Hutcherson return for new Hunger Games movie

By
Posted 13 hours ago
Josh Hutcherson, Jennifer Lawrence, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the ReapingJosh Hutcherson, Jennifer Lawrence, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

First reported by The InSneider, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are set to return for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, presumably to reprise their roles as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

What is The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping About?

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping revisits the world of Panem and follows young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

Given that the film is a prequel to the originals, Lawrence and Hutcherson are likely to have limited roles. The novel by Suzanne Collins may offer some clues as to how the actors will be used, as it features an epilogue in which Haymitch tells Katniss and Peeta about his past. I imagine that Woody Harrelson will also return as the older Haymitch. If you can believe it, it’s been ten years since the release of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, which was the last we saw of Katniss and Peeta.

Who Else Stars in Sunrise on the Reaping?

Sunrise on the Reaping stars Joseph Zada (Invisible Boys) as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak (Hocus Pocus 2) as Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons (Civil War) as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Mufasa: The Lion King) as Beetee, Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) as Wiress, Lili Taylor (Daredevil: Born Again 2) as Mags, Ben Wang (Karate Kid: Legends) as Wyatt Callow, Elle Fanning (A Complete Unknown) as Effie Trinket, Glenn Close (Wake Up Dead Man) as Drusilla Sickle, and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) as President Snow.

The last installment of the franchise, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, was also a prequel, showcasing the rise of a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) during the 10th Annual Hunger Games.

Francis Lawrence, who has helmed every installment of the franchise except for the first movie, directed Sunrise on the Reaping from a script by Billy Ray based on the novel by Collins. The film is set to hit theaters on November 20, 2026.

Source: The InSneider
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,422 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  4. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
  5. Mortal Kombat 2
  6. Scream 7
  7. Greenland: Migration
  8. Send Help
  9. Project Hail Mary
  10. Marty Supreme

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Why Has VHS Made a Comeback?

Posted 1 month ago
Classic media such as vinyl and VHS tapes are making a huge comeback. What's behind this resurgence?