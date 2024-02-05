Josh Brolin teases that Thanos could return to the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced Thanos (Josh Brolin) at the very end of The Avengers, and little by little, the Mad Titan’s grand plan was revealed as the Marvel heroes united to stop him, with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) finally snapping him and his armies into dust at the end of Avengers: Endgame. For many, Thanos remains the best MCU villain, so it’s only natural that the character could return to the franchise.

While speaking with ComicBook.com, Josh Brolin teased that he’s heard Thanos could be returning to the MCU. “ You know, I hear kind of like through the grapevine, that they’re gonna bring him back, ” Brolin said. “ And there’s the What If…? series and that’s a different kind of Thanos and all that. But I don’t know in the Marvel world whether they’re going to bring him back, but I didn’t know that he was the most killed-off Marvel villain… You learn something new every day. “

Following his death in Avengers: Endgame, Thanos did pop up in several episodes of What If…? with Brolin voicing the character, as well as making a brief appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As for which Marvel project could feature the return of Thanos, it’s too early to say, but I could certainly imagine him showing up in Avengers 5 (formerly Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) and/or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Josh Brolin will next be seen reprising his role of Gurney Halleck in Dune: Part Two. The much-anticipated sequel will “ explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. ” The film will hit theaters on March 1st, but audiences will get a sneak peek with the upcoming re-release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

What do you think? Would you like to see Josh Brolin return as Thanos or should Marvel put the character to rest?