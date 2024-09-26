Lee Interviews: Andy Samberg on doing a drama + the great Andrea Riseborough on working with Kate Winslet

Saturday Night Live legend Andy Samberg’s had a heck of a career on the big screen, with him having more than a few cult classics under his belt. There’s Hot Rod, the criminally underrated Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, plus the more recent Palm Springs. However, he’s rarely gotten to tackle straight drama, but he’s getting his chance this week in Lee, a long-gestating biopic of famed war photographer Lee Miller, who began life as a model before becoming one of the most noted war photographers of her time, famous for chronicling WW2 in the pages of Vogue Magazine.

In Lee, Samberg plays David Scherman, who was one of Miller’s contemporaries at Vogue and shot a famous photograph of Miller in Adolf Hitler’s bathtub in his Munich apartment. We also chatted with the great Andrea Riseborough, who was Oscar-nominated recently for To Leslie but is perhaps most famous to genre fans such as us here at JoBlo for her roles in Possessor and Mandy. In Lee, she plays Audrey Withers, another journalist working for Vogue. Our man Jimmy O was able to catch up with Samberg and Riseborough at the recent Los Angeles junket for Lee, and both raved about working with the great Kate Winslet on her passion project.

Check back for our review of Lee soon! Check out the interview embedded above!