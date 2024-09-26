Lee Interviews: Andy Samberg on doing a drama + the great Andrea Riseborough on working with Kate Winslet

We chat with Andy Samberg about tackling his first drama role in the biopic Lee, as well as co-star Andrea Riseborough.

By

Saturday Night Live legend Andy Samberg’s had a heck of a career on the big screen, with him having more than a few cult classics under his belt. There’s Hot Rod, the criminally underrated Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, plus the more recent Palm Springs. However, he’s rarely gotten to tackle straight drama, but he’s getting his chance this week in Lee, a long-gestating biopic of famed war photographer Lee Miller, who began life as a model before becoming one of the most noted war photographers of her time, famous for chronicling WW2 in the pages of Vogue Magazine.

In Lee, Samberg plays David Scherman, who was one of Miller’s contemporaries at Vogue and shot a famous photograph of Miller in Adolf Hitler’s bathtub in his Munich apartment. We also chatted with the great Andrea Riseborough, who was Oscar-nominated recently for To Leslie but is perhaps most famous to genre fans such as us here at JoBlo for her roles in Possessor and Mandy. In Lee, she plays Audrey Withers, another journalist working for Vogue. Our man Jimmy O was able to catch up with Samberg and Riseborough at the recent Los Angeles junket for Lee, and both raved about working with the great Kate Winslet on her passion project.

Check back for our review of Lee soon! Check out the interview embedded above! 

Tags: ,
icon More Interviews
Lee Interviews: Andy Samberg on doing a drama + the great Andrea Riseborough on working with Kate Winslet
Interview: Frank Grillo Thanks JoBlo And Talks About DC & Long Gone Heroes!
Interview: Zack Snyder and producer Wesley Coller get bloody while discussing the art, storytelling, and future of Twilight of the Gods
Colin Farrell penguin
Interview: Colin Farrell Talks The Penguin
View All

About the Author

4898 Articles Published
facebook instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest Andy Samberg News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles