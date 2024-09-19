Magpie trailer: Daisy Ridley neo-noir thriller reaches theatres in October

A trailer has been released for the neo-noir thriller Magpie, which stars Daisy Ridley and is based on her original idea

The stylish neo-noir thriller Magpie is set to play on the big screen in New York, Los Angeles, and select U.S. cities starting on October 25th, and with that theatrical release date just one month away, Shout! Studios has unveiled a poster and a trailer for the film. The trailer can be viewed in the embed above, and the poster can be found at the bottom of this article.

Directed by Sam Yates (VANYA, The Hope Rooms) from a screenplay by Tom Bateman (Murder on the Orient Express, Thirteen Lives) that was based on an original idea by star Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Magpie has the following synopsis: The lives of married couple Anette and Ben begin to fracture when their daughter is cast alongside a glamorous movie star, Alicia. As Anette’s suspicions of Ben’s infatuation with Alicia intensify, their secrets and lies threaten to burst to the surface and destroy them all.

Ridley plays Anette and is joined in the cast by Shazad Latif (Penny Dreadful) as Ben and Matilda Lutz (Revenge) as Alicia. Also in the cast are Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London), newcomer Hiba Ahmed, Cherrelle Skeete (The Midwich Cuckoos), Alistair Petrie (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Niall Wright (6Degrees), Jenny Galloway (Wicked Little Letters), Andy M Milligan (Dead Hot), Emmet Kirwan (Dublin Oldschool), Matthew Spencer (Trying), and Karel Bojan Hutter (Another God).

Magpie is coming our way from Align, in association with The Veterans, A Werewolf Films, and 55 Films. Ridley and Bateman produced with Kate Solomon, Camilla Bray, Nadia Khamlichi, and Sierra Garcia. Adrian Politowski, Martin Metz, Nessa McGill, and Clare Hardwick served as executive producers.

Ridley recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with Graves’ disease, with the symptoms first showing up while she was working on Magpie. She has a role in the survival thriller We Bury the Dead, which will be premiering soon, and she’s set to star in another Star Wars movie.

What did you think of the Magpie trailer? Does this look like a movie you’d like to watch next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.