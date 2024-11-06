Netflix whets your appetite with a title teaser for Stranger Things season 5

We’re that much closer to the final season of Netflix‘s hit series, Stranger Things. The streamer has just released the title teaser of the upcoming closer year to the show. Season 5 was announced as the final season of Stranger Things with additional projects in the universe in the works, including: Stranger Things: The First Shadow live on stage in London’s West End and coming to Broadway in 2025, along with an untitled animated spinoff series.

David Harbour recently told Happy Sad Confused host Josh Horowitz and the people in the audience that he has very strong opinions about the show that may not match the opinions of a fan. Since he works on the show and sees “the nuts and bolts,” he’ll get very mad at what he thinks is a bad episode or if there’s a season he didn’t like. He said (with thanks to People for the transcription), “I can be very critical of this show,” but with the series finale, “They land the plane, and it is the best episode they’ve ever done. The end of this episode when we were reading it – just us reading it – about halfway through, people started crying. Then about the last 20 minutes, it was just uncontrollably crying, waves of different people. Noah Schnapp being my favorite. I think part of that also is the fact that these kids, it was their childhood. Like, they started the show when they were 11 and 12, and here we are reading [the finale]. It’s 10 years later, and we examine that idea, and it’s so well done and so beautiful. It’s such a great episode, and it’s such a great season. You guys will love it.“

Netflix also celebrates Stranger Things day today, “On November 6, 1983, Will Byers went missing in Hawkins, Indiana. Long after the town gave up the search, his friends kept looking… and discovered a mysterious girl known only by a number: Eleven. She was alone, hunted, and extremely powerful. Eleven would stop at nothing to help them find their friend. Stranger Things fans everywhere celebrate November 6 as ‘Stranger Things Day,’ a special day to share their love for the world of Stranger Things.