James Gunn confirms Superman is 100% done, with a month to go before the film hits theaters

Posted 37 minutes ago
Some blockbusters go right down to the wire, with the filmmakers tinkering away until the last minute, but Superman won’t be one of those. Director James Gunn took to social media to announce that Superman is 100% done and ready for its premiere next month.

The director also recently confirmed that Superman will run 2 hours and 9 minutes. The film has also officially received a PG-13 rating for “for violence, action and language.

Early buzz is split: some insiders claim Superman is a fiasco, while others tout it as a spectacular kickoff for the new DC Universe. Either way, the stakes are sky-high—this movie can’t just do well; it has to land a knockout punch. I’ve got my fingers crossed it’s the latter.

Superman and Happy Gilmore 2 receive their ratings from the MPA

Gunn has previously dropped a few details on where we find Superman/Clark Kent in the new movie. “He is starting to become successful (at both jobs) in the big glitzy city so far away from home,” he said. “He’s madly in love with a woman who isn’t so sure about him. And he’s made a few superhuman friends who like him but think of him as naive. All these new elements in his life have unbalanced him a bit and as he’s tottering we’re going to see where he lands in terms of his values and choices.

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor. Superman will hit theaters on July 11th.

Source: James Gunn
