The Avengers TV series reboot coming from Industry writers and Sex Education director

The classic ’60s TV series The Avengers is getting a reboot from the writers of Industry and Sex Education director Ben Taylor

By

The Avengers is getting a reboot! And no, we’re not talking about the Marvel property. We’re talking about the British TV series that originally aired for six seasons back in the ’60s (from 1961 to 1969, to be exact), running for a total of 161 episodes. Deadline reports that the new take on The Avengers TV series is coming our way from StudioCanal, which owns the rights to The Avengers catalog. Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, the writing team behind the HBO/BBC series Industry, have written the script for the pilot episode and Sex Education director Ben Taylor is on board to direct and executive produce. The Warner Bros. Discovery production company Wall to Wall is co-producing the project with StudioCanal.

Despite rumors that the Avengers reboot could end up on HBO, it’s not clear which network or streamer the new show will end up calling home. The HBO rumors have been denied.

Deadline notes that The Avengers was “known for being glamorous, surreal, and often fanciful. The series became an escapist romp for millions of viewers, merging the spy tropes of James Bond with sci-fi elements of Doctor Who.” The series focused on the adventures of eccentrically suave British Agent John Steed and his predominantly female partners.

Steed was played by Patrick Macnee, while his assistants included Honor Blackman as Cathy Gale, Diana Rigg as Emma Peel, and Linda Thorson as Tara King. Macnee reprised the role of Steed for a two season, 26 episode revival called The New Avengers in 1976 – ’77. On that show, he was partnered with Gareth Hunt as Mike Gambit and Joanna Lumley as Purdey. In 1998, we got a feature film reboot of The Avengers that starred Ralph Fiennes as John Steed, Uma Thurman as Emma Peel, and Sean Connery as Sir August de Wynter, a mad scientist who wanted to control the world’s weather. As Deadline reminds us, “It was a notorious flop that was savaged by critics and failed to break even on its $60M budget.”

Iron Man 3 director Shane Black and his The Monster Squad and The Predator writing partner Fred Dekker were working on a TV reboot of The Avengers for Warner Bros. back in 2018, but their take on the concept didn’t make it into production.

What do you think of The Avengers getting a TV series reboot? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

The Avengers

Source: Deadline
Tags:
icon More TV News
The classic '60s TV series The Avengers is getting a reboot from the writers of Industry and Sex Education director Ben Taylor
The Avengers TV series reboot coming from Industry writers and Sex Education director
Lorne Michaels: Tina Fey could take over SNL
Game of Thrones, David Benioff, Dan Weiss, change
Game of Thrones showrunners on the one thing they’d change in the series
Season 3 of the Showtime survival thriller series Yellowjackets will begin filming in May, aiming for a 2025 premiere
Yellowjackets season 3 starts filming in May for 2025 premiere
View All

About the Author

14446 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest The Avengers News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles