Eric Kripke gives up guessing when The Boys will conclude, but he does have an ending in mind

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has given up guessing when the Prime Video series will conclude, but he does have an ending in mind.

By
The Boys, Eric Kripke, ending

Eric Kripke had originally said that he envisioned The Boys lasting “five seasons total,” but the Prime Video series was renewed for a fifth season last month, with no indication it would be the last. Plans obviously change, and while Kripke may not know when The Boys will conclude, he does have an ending in mind for when that day comes.

You can’t build a show that’s about these two forces of Homelander and Butcher slowly closing in on each other without bringing that to a head,” Kripke told Empire. “Whenever that last episode occurs, I know what happens.The Boys has been a big success for Prime Video, turning into a full-on franchise with various spin-offs, including Gen V, The Boys: Diabolical, and the upcoming The Boys: Mexico. As the franchise expands, Kripke says he knows how important it is “that we don’t f***ing sell out.

Related
Eric Kripke wants Jared Padalecki on The Boys: “I have to complete my game of Supernatural Pokémon”

In a separate interview with Inverse, Kripke acknowledged that he should stop trying to guess how many seasons his shows will last. The most noteworthy example is Supernatural. Kripke had a five-season plan for the series, but it wound up lasting a whopping fifteen seasons. “I have learned since then to not try to call the seasons as the person who, and this is without hyperbole, is literally the most wrong in entertainment history of how many seasons their show should go,” Kripke said. “Someone pointed that out to me and I was like, ‘You’re right. That’s ridiculous. I need to keep my mouth shut.’ And so I will.

The official synopsis for The Boys season 4: “The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and the rest of The Boys are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.” The new season will premiere on Prime Video on June 13th.

Source: Empire
Tags: , ,
icon More TV News
The Boys, Eric Kripke, ending
Eric Kripke gives up guessing when The Boys will conclude, but he does have an ending in mind
Alec Baldwin partners with TLC for The Baldwins, a reality series that takes you inside his home and family circle
sarah snook, all her fault
All Her Fault: Succession’s Sarah Snook set to star and executive produce new thriller for Peacock
frasier ted Danson
Kelsey Grammer is eager to get more fan-favorites to appear in the second season of Frasier
View All

About the Author

9810 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest The Boys News

Latest TV News

Load more articles