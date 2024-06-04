Eric Kripke gives up guessing when The Boys will conclude, but he does have an ending in mind

Eric Kripke had originally said that he envisioned The Boys lasting “ five seasons total, ” but the Prime Video series was renewed for a fifth season last month, with no indication it would be the last. Plans obviously change, and while Kripke may not know when The Boys will conclude, he does have an ending in mind for when that day comes.

“ You can’t build a show that’s about these two forces of Homelander and Butcher slowly closing in on each other without bringing that to a head, ” Kripke told Empire. “ Whenever that last episode occurs, I know what happens. ” The Boys has been a big success for Prime Video, turning into a full-on franchise with various spin-offs, including Gen V, The Boys: Diabolical, and the upcoming The Boys: Mexico. As the franchise expands, Kripke says he knows how important it is “ that we don’t f***ing sell out. “

In a separate interview with Inverse, Kripke acknowledged that he should stop trying to guess how many seasons his shows will last. The most noteworthy example is Supernatural. Kripke had a five-season plan for the series, but it wound up lasting a whopping fifteen seasons. “ I have learned since then to not try to call the seasons as the person who, and this is without hyperbole, is literally the most wrong in entertainment history of how many seasons their show should go, ” Kripke said. “ Someone pointed that out to me and I was like, ‘You’re right. That’s ridiculous. I need to keep my mouth shut.’ And so I will. “