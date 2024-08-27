Greg McLean to write and direct The First Exorcist, a Biblical era supernatural thriller

Back in April, we heard that Greg McLean, the director of the horror films Wolf Creek, Wolf Creek 2, Rogue, The Darkness, and The Belko Experiment (as well as the survival thriller Jungle), had signed on to direct the action horror movie Graveyard Smash from a screenplay by Old Henry and Would You Rather writer Gus Krieger… and while that project is expected to start filming this year, McLean is already looking ahead to his next project, as Deadline reports that he will be writing and directing a supernatural thriller called The First Exorcist , with production to take place in Victoria, Australia sometime in 2025.

A collaboration between McLean’s Emu Creek Pictures and Mark Fennessy’s Helium, The First Exorcist is not, despite what the title may have made you assume, a prequel to The Exorcist. This is not a The First Omen situation. This is a separate and original project that is said to be a “ spellbinding fusion of religious and supernatural events set in Biblical times ,” following a mother as she goes on “ a harrowing quest to save her daughter from demonic possession .” Here’s the synopsis: As their lives descend into a nightmare, the mother learns of a mysterious healer with the power to expel demons, and embarks on a dangerous race against time – encountering hostile Roman authorities on her perilous mission to find the healer and save her daughter’s life.

Deadline notes, “ The plan is to use cutting edge virtual production tech in Victoria to bring epic ancient cities and locations to life. “

Fennessy provided the following statement: “ Greg’s script delivers an intensity and emotional depth that, combined with jaw-dropping scares, a fascinating historical setting and powerful supernatural themes, will create a milestone film experience. His refined storytelling and dynamic visual style will elevate The First Exorcist, and we are thrilled to bring his spine-chilling vision to life. “

I don’t generally like exorcism movies, but I have been following McLean’s career since the start, so I will definitely be watching The First Exorcist. And while this isn’t part of the Exorcist franchise, that series hasn’t gone dormant – Mike Flanagan is set to write and direct a new Exorcist movie that’s aiming for a 2026 release.

