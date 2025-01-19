The How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake gets new trailer

A new trailer has arrived for the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon, showing off some incredible effects.

When you carry this axe, you carry all of us with you…A new look at the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon has arrived, with the trailer showing the bond between Hiccup and Toothless in a way we haven’t seen before.

In the trailer (dubbed the “Warrior” trailer), we see Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III (Mason Thames) being forced to slay a dragon. As he is about to plunge his weapon into the beast, it opens its eyes, immediately halting Hiccup and igniting a friendship that will challenge everything he has come to know about his Viking heritage and their enemies.

Here is the plot of the How to Train Your Dragon remake: “On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, the inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast, defies centuries of traditional dragon-fighting practice when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.”

The How to Train Your Dragon franchise has been pretty careful about their releases, with only three movies coming out over the course of a decade. The original came out in 2010, while the first sequel arrived in 2014 and the third movie in the series came out in 2019; all three would be nominated for the Best Animated Feature Oscar. With another five years passing, here comes the live-action remake.

A remake like this of How to Train Your Dragon might seem unnecessary considering just how many animated classics are getting that treatment, but it actually feels worth the effort. With this latest trailer and the other peeks we have gotten so far, I’d say How to Train Your Dragon looks like it genuinely wants to be good and bring the story and characters to life in such a way that fans of the movies and book will appreciate on a refreshing level. Come on, those dragons look incredible! The movie comes out on June 13th.

In addition to Thames, the cast of the How to Train Your Dragon remake features Gerard Butler (reprising Stoick the Vast from the animated movies), Nick Frost, Nico Parker, and Julian Dennison.

What do you think of the latest look at the How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake?