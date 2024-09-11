Things Will Be Different trailer: October release set for sci-fi thriller produced by Benson and Moorhead

Directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have been busy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe lately, directing episodes of Moon Knight, Loki season 2, and the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again, but before they entered the Marvel universe, they were known for making genre films like Resolution, Spring, The Endless, Synchronic, and Something in the Dirt. They’re staying in touch with their roots by serving as executive producers on the upcoming sci-fi thriller Things Will Be Different , which stars Riley Dandy of Christmas Bloody Christmas and Adam David Thompson of A Walk Among the Tombstones – and since that film is set to receive a theatrical and digital release on October 4th, a trailer has now made its way online. You can watch it in the embed above.

The feature directorial debut of Michael Felker, the film sees Dandy and Thompson taking on the roles of siblings Joseph and Sidney, who are on the run from the law. The mysterious farmhouse they are staying in inexplicably transports them through time. While attempting to return to their present, a cryptic force emerges and traps them on a strange plot of land, giving them a deathly ultimatum in order to escape. Here’s another synopsis: In order to escape police after a robbery, two estranged siblings lay low in a metaphysical farmhouse that hides them away in a different time. There they reckon with a mysterious force that pushes their familial bonds to unnatural breaking points.

Benson also happens to be in the cast, along with Chloe Skoczen (Get Me Back Up There), Sarah Bolger (Emelie), and newcomer Jori Lynn Felker.

Things Will Be Different was produced by Michael Felker (under his Last Life banner), Shane Spiegel, Jacob Rosenthal, and David Lawson Jr. of Rustic Films. The writer/director/producer provided the following statement: “ I made Things Will Be Different for people who love thrillers, noir, and science fiction they can think about. It’s a giant mystery box of a movie with a strong familial core that’s inspired by my own family. Adam David Thompson and Riley Dandy are just incredible as Joe and Sid, and I can’t believe they aren’t actually brother and sister. I hope people either ponder their own theories and talk about them after watching, or just sit back and enjoy an emotionally wild and unpredictable ride. Either way you can’t go wrong. “

