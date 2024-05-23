Eddie Murphy and Joseph Gordon-Levitt lead an explosive rescue mission in the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F trailer

Clear the streets and queue up a YouTube video about how to do the Neutron Dance because Eddie Murphy is back as the loose-cannon cop Axel Foley in Netflix‘s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F trailer!

Nearly thirty years after the last movie’s release, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F will find Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) back on the beat in Beverly Hills. The official synopsis reads: “After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.” Mark Molloy directed the Beverly Hills Cop sequel from a screenplay by Will Beall and Tom Gormican & Kevin Etten.

In Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F trailer, Eddie Murphy returns to the role that helped cement his place as a bonafide action star after 1982’s 48 Hrs. In the exciting preview of the anticipated sequel, Axel is up to his old tricks, and several of his associates are feeling “too old for this sh*t.” After getting arrested for crashing a helicopter into a golf course, Axel phones his daughter (Taylour Paige), who wants nothing to do with her father’s shenanigans. A few wisecracks later, Axel partners with Detective Bobby Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) to rescue his pal, Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold), with the help of John Taggart (John Ashton). As the team’s best-laid plans spiral out of control, Axel rips through the streets of Beverly Hills alongside Jeffrey Friedman (Paul Reiser) and Serge (Bronson Pinchot) to make the sunny state safe again. If you look closely, you’ll catch Kevin Bacon’s Captain Grant firing a gun from an out-of-control cop car. It’s pure chaos! It’s Beverly Hills! It’s Axel Foley!

Getting the gang back together was a definite highlight for director Mark Molloy, and he knew he had to put Murphy, Reinhold, and Ashton together to improvise like the old days.

“Eddie, John, and Judge sat in the car and they would just talk s—,” Molloy said. “And they told me that a lot of the first film is some of those moments when they were just allowed to sit there and talk to each other. I always had that image of those three guys on a stakeout in the car together, it was just imprinted in my brain. And then I remember sitting with the three of them in that car, and I actually happened to look around at the crew filming it. I just saw on everyone’s faces, like, Oh man, this is exactly where we want to be right now.“

Molloy continued: “You’ve got one of the greatest comedians, if not in my eyes, the greatest comedian in the world. A huge part of my job is to create a space for improvisation to thrive. I always want to get what’s on the page, but when you have someone like Eddie Murphy, you want to let him be free. And as I look back on the film, some of the funniest moments in the film is when Eddie is improvising and the audience loves it.“

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F will premiere on Netflix on July 3rd.