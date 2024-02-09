Christopher Nolan has no guilt over Fast & Furious love

Christopher Nolan’s list of movies he has praised is expansive and filled with classics like 12 Angry Men, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Lawrence of Arabia, and Blade Runner. And now you can add one of the biggest action franchises ever to that lineup. That’s right, Christopher Nolan loves the Fast & Furious movies and has no shame over it.

Nolan – both a creator and supporter of franchise movies – expressed his love of the Fast & Furious on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, also showing complete disbelief that the host had never seen a single entry in the 11-deep series. “I have no guilt about being a fan of the Fast & Furious franchise…A tremendous action franchise…You’ve never seen any of them? I watch those movies all the time. I love them. I’m amazed you’ve never seen one of them.” Nolan even had bit of a viewing order to recommend: “It’s only the last few where a specific arc and mythology develop. I would start with Tokyo Drift and watch it as its own thing.”

It’s one thing to learn that Christopher Nolan loves him some Fast & Furious – something he has discussed before, chiefly how there’s nothing wrong with how over-the-top the series has gotten – but that he never once uses the phrase “guilty pleasure” shows that even prestige directors also find value in pure entertainment, that there’s nothing wrong with turning your brain off and just enjoying the action. Considering the level of action Nolan has brought to the biggest screens imaginable, maybe it’s not a surprise he likes these movies after all…at least not a shock on the level of Stanley Kubrick loving White Men Can’t Jump!

Colbert also pressed Nolan on the confusing elements of Tenet, to which the director responded, “You’re not meant to understand everything in Tenet…It’s not all comprehensible.” Yeah, I feel the same way about most of the Fast & Furious movies…

Fortunately for Christopher Nolan, the Fast & Furious franchise has plenty of sequels and spin-offs lined up, keeping him busy at the multiplex for years to come.

Are you as big of a fan of the Fast & Furious movies as Christopher Nolan? Which is your favorite entry in the ongoing series? Let us know in the comments section below.