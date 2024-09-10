Bad Bunny joins Adam Sandler on the green for Happy Gilmore 2

Bad Bunny needs a pair of stylish golf shoes and a visor for his latest acting gig! According to The Hollywood Reporter, the musician and actor will star alongside Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2. Benito Martínez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny (Bullet Train, My Spy, F9: The Fast Saga), joins Julie Bowen (Modern Family, Totally Killer, Happy Gilmore) and Christopher McDonald (Thelma & Louise, Quiz Show, Happy Gilmore), who reprise their roles as Virginia Venit and Shooter McGavin, respectively. NFL star (and Taylor Swift’s arm candy) Travis Kelce and Benny Safdie (Oppenheimer, Uncut Gems, The Curse) appear in the comedic sequel, with Nick Swarsdon (Grandma’s Boy, Jack and Jill, The Benchwarmers) playing a caddy.

Kyle Newacheck (Murder Mystery, Ghosted, Workaholics) directs Happy Gilmore 2 from a script by Sandler and his trusty collaborator Tim Herlihy (The Wedding Singer, Pixels, Hubie Halloween). Yesterday, Netflix announced a production start for Happy Gilmore 2 alongside a photo of Happy’s iconic Boston Bruins jersey hanging on a wardrobe rack. Sandler also posted the image on Instagram, saying, “It ain’t over. The way I see it… we’ve only just begun,” paying homage to a similar line of dialogue by Christopher McDonald’s Shooter McGavin in the original film.

Bad Bunny is an entertainer and musician who wears many hats. His latest album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and soared on the Spotify chart, becoming the most-streamed single-day and weekly album. Caught Stealing finds Bad Bunny back in business with Sony after the rapper-turned-actor bailed on the studio’s Marvel film El Muerto.

Happy Gilmore focuses on Happy, a hockey player with anger management issues who, with the help of golf pro Chubbs Peterson (Carl Weathers), joins the PGA Tour to earn enough money to save his grandmother’s house. Happy isn’t precisely a conventional golfer, and his aggressive, slapshot style of play clashes with PGA favorite Shooter McGavin, a self-important asshat in desperate need of a kick in the golf balls. As Happy and Shooter prepare to face one another for the top prize, Shooter uses every dirty trick in the book to keep his title and sabotage Happy’s possible victory.

Who could Bad Bunny play in Happy Gilmore 2? Is his character Happy’s friend or foe? Could he be in league with Shooter? Hopefully, we’ll learn more soon!