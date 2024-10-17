Interview: Damien Leone and Chris Jericho Talk All Things Terrifier 3

Last year, when Damien Leone made the announcement that Art the Clown would be getting a Christmas-themed sequel releasing October 2024, I’m not sure any of us expected it to dethrone the Clown Prince of Crime at the box office. But that’s exactly what happened and now the franchise seems to be positioned to give horror fans everything they’ve ever wanted. By avoiding studio dollars, Leone’s vision is uncompromising. This means gore, gore, gore! But it also means a relationship built with fans where, by giving them something truly shocking, Terrifier is in a place that no horror film has been in decades: one of complete creative freedom. Which makes the future of the series more tantalizing than ever.

When I spoke to Damien last year for the Terrifier 2, he was antsy about a certain kill in 3. So now that we’re speaking again, I made sure to ask the Terrifier 3 director about which kill that happened to be. And it may surprise you. But it wasn’t just the writer/director I was lucky enough to speak to as Chris Jericho also joined in on the fun. As shown by his appearance at the end of 2, any expectation of a lengthy role would be a mistake. We got into just how last-minute Jericho’s scene happened as well as the process of getting prosthetics for his face made. I can only imagine how happy both are now that Terrifier 3 is the number-one film in the country. Terrifier fans should get a kick out of this behind-the-scenes insight on the third entry.

TERRIFIER 3 plot synopsis: