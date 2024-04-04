Interview: Dev Patel Talks Monkey Man

It’s nice to see so many original stories heading to theatres as of late. And one that is likely on your radar is the thrilling Monkey Man. Not only is Dev Patel taking on an intense leading performance, as well, it is his feature film directorial debut. And let’s just say he has learned a thing or two from the great action flicks we’ve seen over the past few years starting with John Wick. Monkey Man is a lean and mean revenge thriller that is a potent mix of violence and culture. And yes, Mr. Patel does a marvelous job both behind and in front of the camera. The film also features a terrific performance from Sharlto Copley, and if you like action, you are in for a treat.

We recently had the wonderful opportunity to sit down face to face with Dev and talk about his latest. Yet even before the conversation began, he joined a few of us waiting to speak to him just to chat. Mr. Patel couldn’t be any nicer. The man is wonderfully charming, and he took great pleasure in talking about the new film. One of the things we discussed before going on-camera is an excellent training sequence that occurs in the action packed feature. During the interview, Dev discussed that, and taking on such a massive project for his directorial debut. Monkey Man opens this Friday, and action fans are going to have much to get excited for with this one.