Interview: Dev Patel Talks Monkey Man

By

It’s nice to see so many original stories heading to theatres as of late. And one that is likely on your radar is the thrilling Monkey Man. Not only is Dev Patel taking on an intense leading performance, as well, it is his feature film directorial debut. And let’s just say he has learned a thing or two from the great action flicks we’ve seen over the past few years starting with John Wick. Monkey Man is a lean and mean revenge thriller that is a potent mix of violence and culture. And yes, Mr. Patel does a marvelous job both behind and in front of the camera. The film also features a terrific performance from Sharlto Copley, and if you like action, you are in for a treat.

We recently had the wonderful opportunity to sit down face to face with Dev and talk about his latest. Yet even before the conversation began, he joined a few of us waiting to speak to him just to chat. Mr. Patel couldn’t be any nicer. The man is wonderfully charming, and he took great pleasure in talking about the new film. One of the things we discussed before going on-camera is an excellent training sequence that occurs in the action packed feature. During the interview, Dev discussed that, and taking on such a massive project for his directorial debut. Monkey Man opens this Friday, and action fans are going to have much to get excited for with this one.

Source: JoBlo.com
Tags: , ,
icon More Interviews
Interview: Dev Patel Talks Monkey Man
Interview: Caleb Landry Jones and Jojo T. Gibbs Talk DogMan
jimmy meets the frazzles
We Talk Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Season 2 with Red and Mokie and more!
X-Men ’97 Interview: Director Jake Castorena on the thrill and challenges of reviving the beloved animated series
View All

About the Author

3119 Articles Published
facebook

JimmyO is one of JoBlo.com’s longest-tenured writers, with him reviewing movies and interviewing celebrities since 2007 as the site’s Los Angeles correspondent.

Latest Monkey Man News

Latest Movie News

Horror Movie Reviews
A featurette gives a preview of the dark origin story being told in The First Omen, a prequel to the 1976 classic The Omen

The First Omen Review

The First Omen is a surprisingly potent prequel to Richard Donner’s original film, with it both faithful and capable of being its own thing..

Load more articles