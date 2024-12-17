Interview: Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson, and Danielle Deadwyler talk all things Carry On

We interviewed the cast of Netflix’s Carry On about their addition to the holiday action movie canon.

The trailer for Carry On purposely throws off the viewer by making them think they’re in for a romantic comedy. But this is decidedly more Die Hard than anything else. I didn’t love the film but I’ll admit it still has some interesting elements. You can read my review HERE but it seems like a lot of folks are loving this movie, which seems to have the makings of a holiday hit for Netflix.

I was lucky enough to talk to the cast of Carry On and what sets the thriller apart from other films. Danielle ended up being the star of the interview, giving some great answers and genuinely having a great time with it all. Notably, Taron Egerton teased the fact that he thinks the movie has franchise potential, saying, ““I think the thing about Carry On is…he’s a guy who is not really sure of who he is and he’s thrust into these sort of extraordinary circumstances and he rises to the occasion. But he’s a bit lost, I think, in this movie and you kind of see him just struggling to keep up for most of the film. And at the end of the film, you see a guy who’s a bit more sure of himself. So I think if we were ever lucky enough to get a second bite of the apple, I’d probably want to see him be a little more…fully realized, a little bit more certain of himself.”

In Carry On, Egerton plays a young TSA agent fights to outsmart a mysterious traveller (Jason Bateman – playing against type) who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight. Have you seen Carry On? Let us know in the comments what you thought!

