Ke Huy Quan really wants to play a “diabolical” James Bond villain

Ke Huy Quan comes across as a very nice dude, exuding delightful positivity both on and off the screen, but he would love to break bad as a James Bond villain. I’m…into it.

“ I would love to play a bad guy. Like a Bond villain, ” Quan told Empire. “ Or the kind of thing Hugh Grant does in Heretic. I want to go out of my comfort zone and just play this diabolical, really bad guy. That would be a lot of fun. “

While Quan may not be showing off his villain chops just yet, his next project will double down on his mastery of martial arts. The actor will soon be seen in Love Hurts, an action comedy in which he plays a seemingly mild-mannered realtor with a dark secret that he is desperate to leave behind. “ I don’t want to be perceived as an action star, ” Quan explained. “ I hope I’m perceived as an actor who does action well. So I’m going to take it one step at a time. “

“ Quan stars as Marvin Gable, a realtor working the Milwaukee suburbs, where ‘For Sale’ signs bloom. Gable receives a crimson envelope from Rose (Ariana DeBose), a former partner-in-crime that he had left for dead. She’s not happy, ” reads the Love Hurts synopsis. “ Now, Marvin is thrust back into a world of ruthless hitmen, filled with double-crosses and open houses turned into deadly warzones. With his brother Knuckles (Daniel Wu), a volatile crime lord, hunting him, Marvin must confront the choices that haunt him and the history he never truly buried. ” The film is set to hit theaters on February 7th.

Quan is also set to star alongside Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State. Directed by the Russo brothers, the film is set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s, where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising. The film will debut on Netflix on March 14th.

The actor has also signed on to star in Fairytale in New York, a new action thriller from Sisu director Jalmari Helander. The official description reads: “ On Christmas Eve in New York City, an unassuming cab driver takes one last ride before going to celebrate the holiday with his estranged son. After a run-in with a gang of criminals, he embarks on a relentless pursuit to retrieve his kid’s priceless Christmas gift. ”

Could you see Ke Huy Quan as a Bond villain?