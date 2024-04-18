Rebecca Ferguson explains her exit from the Mission: Impossible franchise

Rebecca Ferguson explains why it was time to say goodbye to Ilsa Faust in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

By
Rebecca Ferguson, Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning

Upon her introduction in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Isla Faust quickly became a fan-favourite character, but she sadly made her exit in last year’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. During an episode of WrapWomen’s Unwrapped podcast, Rebecca Ferguson explained why the time was right to leave the Mission: Impossible franchise.

To speak very clearly — because I know a lot of people are sad about it, I’m sad about it — I had filmed three films. My deal was done,” Ferguson explained. “And I love her beyond words. Beyond words. I think she’s the most awesome, fantastic character.

However, the actress explained that there was an offer on the table for her to return for Mission: Impossible 8, but she decided that she didn’t want Isla to become too much of a team player. “And we all can want different things, but for me, Ilsa was rogue,” Ferguson said. “Ilsa was naughty. Ilsa was unpredictable. There was a lot of characters coming in, not leaving enough space for what she had been.

Related
Mercy director Timur Bekmambetov shares a picture from the set of Chris Pratt sci-fi thriller

Also, making a Mission: Impossible movie isn’t a walk in the park; it takes a lot of time and dedication to make those movies work. “Selfishly, that’s a lot of time to make a ‘Mission’ film. And unless you’re going to have a lot of screen time, that’s a lot of time sitting around waiting to film a huge movie that could take over a year to film,” Ferguson said. “It’s dedication. There’s a moment where you think it needs to be worth it, not just to love the character and to embrace Tom and [McQuarrie] and the story. I want to work, man. I want to work. I don’t want to sit in a trailer and know that there’s maybe coming a scene in credits.

Rebecca Ferguson will next be seen in Mercy, which recently started shooting. The sci-fi thriller from director Timur Bekmambetov stars Chris Pratt as “a detective in the near future who finds himself accused of a violent crime and has to prove his innocence in a society where capital crime is on the rise.

Do you wish Rebecca Ferguson had stuck with the Mission: Impossible franchise?

Source: The Wrap
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
Rebecca Ferguson, Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning
Rebecca Ferguson explains her exit from the Mission: Impossible franchise
Zack Snyder reveals he courted Leonardo DiCaprio for the role of Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Sundance Film Festival
Sundance could fade out on Park City in 2028 as contract expires
Anya Taylor-Joy strikes a Wasteland conquering pose as Furiosa on new magazine covers
View All

About the Author

9670 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Rebecca Ferguson News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles