Hit the road with The Boss as Hulu releases the trailer for Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band

Hulu has released the trailer for a new Bruce Springsteen tour documentary as well as the announcement of a look back at his career.

Tramps like us were born to run, and Bruce Springsteen was born to perform. The iconic musician, who has made hits like “Born to Run”, “Dancing in the Dark” and “Born in the U.S.A.”, celebrated his 75th birthday yesterday, and today, Hulu has released the trailer for the upcoming tour documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band.

In the trailer for Road Diary, you get an account from Springsteen and The E Street Band members as they embark on their latest tour. The film premieres Friday, October 25 on Hulu and Disney+. ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos will also sit down with Bruce Springsteen ahead of the release of the Hulu Original film for a wide-ranging conversation in an ABC News Studios primetime special, Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets, airing Sunday, Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC, next day on Hulu, Disney+.

The official synopsis reads,

“Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band offer the most in-depth look ever at the creation of their legendary live performances – sharing fly-on-the-wall footage of band rehearsals and special moments backstage – as well as hearing directly from Springsteen on the topic. Fans get the chance to experience professionally shot footage from the 2023-2024 tour for the first time ever – while following the band through their one-of-a-kind preparation process, and onto performances for tens-of-thousands across continents.”

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band was directed by Springsteen’s longtime collaborator, Emmy® and GRAMMY® Award winner Thom Zimny, and produced by Bruce Springsteen, Jon Landau, Thom Zimny, Adrienne Gerard, and Sean Stuart.