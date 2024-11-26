Keanu Reeves recounts the “intense” experience of voicing Shadow for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in a new behind-the-scenes video

When Paramount Pictures announced that Keanu Reeves would voice Shadow for the fast-moving sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 3, fans rejoiced knowing the John Wick star throws himself into every role that comes his way. Reeves’ passion for performing comes through in the latest behind-the-scenes look at Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which takes us into the recording booth for a look at Reeves wielding his craft.

In the video, it’s clear other star players in the anticipated threequel are excited about Keanu Reeves joining the cast, including Jim Carrey, who immediately challenged Reeves to a fight. Not really, but Carrey would like you to think so. Could you imagine Reeves and Carrey getting into a scrap? Carrey’s bendy body could aid him, but I guess Reeves would ultimately drop him like a bag of dirt. Thankfully, everyone on the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 set is thrilled to have Reeves along for the ride.

“Shadow has that sympathetic, brooding kind of darkness that Keanu has mastered so brilliantly,” Jim Carrey says with an implied tip of his hat about Reeves in the video.

“There was really the internal journey to get to the anger and the emotion. It was intense,” Reeves says about playing Shadow before delivering the line, “You took everything from me,” with a severe amount of gravitas.

Here’s the official synopsis for Sonic the Hedgehog 3:

“Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.”

Yesterday, Paramount announced an Opening Night Fan Event for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. You can find details about how you can get involved below:

To purchase tickets for the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Opening Day Fan Event Screening and to find participating theatre listings in your area, go to www.sonicthehedgehogmovie.com/seeitfirst. General tickets are also on sale at www.sonicthehedgehogmovie.com. Tickets for all shows are also on sale at exhibitors’ websites & mobile apps, 3rd party ticketing platforms, and at participating theatre box offices nationwide.

Ticketholders seeing Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at the Fan Event screening will also see additional behind-the-scenes content prior to the feature for this special show and will also receive limited-edition gifts, including one of four different limited edition character keychains plus an exclusive 12″ x18″ collector’s art print created for fans attending this one-night event – while supplies last.

“There is tremendous excitement from fans for the upcoming release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The series keeps growing from film to film, and this will be the biggest installment yet. We’re thrilled to reward loyal fans nationwide with the chance to see Sonic first in the most immersive way on the big screen,” said Pictures’ President of Domestic Distribution, Chris Aronson.

Are you excited to experience Keanu Reeves’ performance as Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3? Let us know in the comments section below.