The trailer for James Gunn’s Superman gets a short teaser

Warner Bros. has let it be known that the teaser trailer for director James Gunn’s Superman will be dropping online tomorrow, Thursday, December 19th… but to give a little sample of what the teaser has in store for us, today Warner Bros. and Gunn have unveiled a teaser for the teaser that features a good bit of footage, and you can check it out in the embed above.

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor.

Asked about her Superman character The Engineer during a recent Reddit AMA, de Faría answered, “ She is badass. She is a very strong character and it’s been a huge challenge to portray her from every aspect. I don’t know how much I should share because we are not supposed to talk about the movie at all and I don’t wanna get fired. ” She went on to say that the Superman set is “ one of the friendliest sets I’ve ever worked on. Everybody is so kind, and talented and focused. David Corenswet is perfect as Superman, he might actually be Superman posing as David Corenswet. James Gunn know exactly what he wants and doesn’t improvise on the fly, everything is calculated but feels very free at the same time. I’m very excited for the audience to see a good, colorful, happy story about our favorite superhero. “

Superman is set to reach theatres on July 11, 2025. This is the first feature film in the DC Universe that’s being headed up by Gunn and producer Peter Safran, which just launched with the premiere of the animated series Creature Commandos on the Max streaming service. This is a separate universe from the DC Extended Universe franchise, but Gunn has said that elements of previous projects like The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker are still canon to his DCU.

What did you think of the teaser for the Superman teaser trailer? Are you looking forward to seeing more footage tomorrow? Let us know by leaving a comment below.