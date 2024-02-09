The Bear season 3 will premiere in June and likely be a binge release again

Make your reservations! The Bear season 3 will return for its third season in June, with the show likely continuing its binge-release strategy of all episodes at once rather than week-to-week.
FX chairman John Landgraf announced the news during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. However, Landgraf didn’t share an exact release date for The Bear season 3, nor many other details. When asked if he could reveal if the new season would have as many high-profile guest stars as it did last season, Landgraf said, “Unfortunately, I can’t. I was surprised as you were when the Christmas episode came through the door.” The episode Landgraf spoke of was pretty jam-packed with big names, with Jamie Lee Curtis, Gillian Jacobs, John Mulaney, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, and Jon Bernthal all appearing.
Landgrad did discuss the release strategy for the new season, saying that he has “no doubt” it would continue to release all episodes at once. “It wasn’t lost on me or anyone who worked on the show that it was anxiety-inducing,” he said. “So we made the decision to drop the whole thing because it has a beautiful, uplifting ending.“
The Bear has proven to be quite the hit, with the series taking home 10 awards at last month’s Emmy ceremonies, including Best Comedy Series, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jeremy Allen White), Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Ayo Edebiri), and more.
While speaking with Deadline in November, White hopes that they’ll be able to “get as many [guest stars] to come back for one day” just like the last season. White said that he would like to see Olivia Colman’s Chef Terry return, as well as Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna, the matriarch of the Berzatto clan. The actor added that his dream list of potential guest stars includes Sam Rockwell and John Turturro, who would both fit in quite well in the universe of The Bear.
