The producer of the John Wick spin-off series The Continental shares an update on the status of season 2

With Ballerina coming out, the expanded world of the John Wick series is well underway after Chapter 4‘s conclusion. Earlier this year, the first of the spin-offs, The Continental, wrapped up its three-episode run, but a number of questions were left unanswered, which has fans wondering whether season 2 might be in the works. The Continental director and executive producer Albert Hughes said that while he “hasn’t heard anything” about a potential season 2, he has been “daydreaming” about the next stage of the story. “I would like to see if [Winston] becomes what he hated.”

Deadline now reports that producer Basil Iwanyk confirmed in an interview that a second season would not be moving forward. Iwanyk told The Direct, “I think we were happy with season one. I think that we talked a little bit about season two. But I think the feeling is, if we’re going to have something on television in the John Wick universe, this Robert Levine version that we went out with, that we’re negotiating with somebody, is probably the better option for the John Wick content in the TV world.”

Iwanyk continued to say, “So, I loved making [The Continental]. I love[d] the 70s of [it]. I loved Albert Hughes. Everything about it. I think it was a really cool, crazy idea for it. I think now we want to put together something that is going to inform more of what the future of the franchise is going to be, yeah.” A number of future projects related to the franchise had been announced to be in development. John Wick: Under the High Table, a John Wick 4 sequel series that will be executive produced by Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski, was announced with Robert Levine, co-creator of The Old Man, writing the series.