The producer of the John Wick spin-off series The Continental shares an update on the status of season 2

While The Continental has started to expand the John Wick universe, a producer on the show may be dashing any hopes for a continuation.

By
the continental

With Ballerina coming out, the expanded world of the John Wick series is well underway after Chapter 4‘s conclusion. Earlier this year, the first of the spin-offs, The Continental, wrapped up its three-episode run, but a number of questions were left unanswered, which has fans wondering whether season 2 might be in the works. The Continental director and executive producer Albert Hughes said that while he “hasn’t heard anything” about a potential season 2, he has been “daydreaming” about the next stage of the story. “I would like to see if [Winston] becomes what he hated.” 

Deadline now reports that producer Basil Iwanyk confirmed in an interview that a second season would not be moving forward. Iwanyk told The Direct, “I think we were happy with season one. I think that we talked a little bit about season two. But I think the feeling is, if we’re going to have something on television in the John Wick universe, this Robert Levine version that we went out with, that we’re negotiating with somebody, is probably the better option for the John Wick content in the TV world.”

Iwanyk continued to say, “So, I loved making [The Continental]. I love[d] the 70s of [it]. I loved Albert Hughes. Everything about it. I think it was a really cool, crazy idea for it. I think now we want to put together something that is going to inform more of what the future of the franchise is going to be, yeah.” A number of future projects related to the franchise had been announced to be in development. John Wick: Under the High Table, a John Wick 4 sequel series that will be executive produced by Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski, was announced with Robert Levine, co-creator of The Old Man, writing the series.

Additionally, there is also a spin-off with Donnie Yen’s character from Chapter 4 being developed after the post-credits scene teased more story. “From the moment Donnie Yen appeared on screen in John Wick: Chapter 4, he captivated audiences and created an authentic, emotional connection that left an indelible mark and had fans asking for more,” said Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair. And finally, the franchise creative team is devising a way to make an official fifth entry happen with Keanu Reeves in tow.

Source: Deadline, The Direct
Tags: , ,
icon More TV News
A new spinoff of The Rookie is developing at ABC that follows a new cop into a second act of stomping out crime
the continental
The producer of the John Wick spin-off series The Continental shares an update on the status of season 2
Paaoa Essiedu, Professor Snape, Harry Potter TV series
Paapa Essiedu eyed to play Professor Snape in Harry Potter TV series
Michael Fassbender is returning as Martian for The Agency Season 2 after a record-breaking Showtime debut
View All

About the Author

2106 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest The Continental News

Latest TV News

Load more articles