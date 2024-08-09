The Accountant 2 sets 2025 theatrical release date.

Per Deadline, The Accountant 2 has been slated for a theatrical release on April 25, 2025. Currently, the film doesn’t have any competition on that date, but it does arrive a week after the release of Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic and a week before the release of Marvel’s Thunderbolts*.

The official synopsis reads: “ When her former boss is killed by unknown assassins, Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) is forced to contact Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) to solve the murder. With the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax (Jon Bernthal), Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle. As they get closer to the truth, the trio draw the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive—all intent on putting a stop to their search. “

The Accountant starred Ben Affleck as Christian Wolff, a math savant with more affinity for numbers than people. Behind the cover of a small-town CPA office, he works as a freelance accountant for some of the world’s most dangerous criminal organizations.

By the time The Accountant 2 hits theaters next year, it will have been nearly a decade since the first movie’s release. The sequel has once again been directed by Gavin O’Connor from a script by Bill Dubuque. In addition to Affleck, Bernthal, and Addai-Robinson, the film stars J.K. Simmons, Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson, Robert Morgan, and Grant Harvey.