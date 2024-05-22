Deadpool & Wolverine: First-day ticket sales sets AMC record for an R-rated movie

We’re still two months out from the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, but the film is already shaping up to be a huge success. Tickets for the film went on sale earlier this week, and AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron took to X/Twitter to declare that Deadpool & Wolverine has sold more first-day tickets than any other R-rated movie in their history.

“ Many big movies will open in May, June & July. Including Deadpool & Wolverine starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, ” Aron said. “ Opens July 25. Some 200,000 movie fans have bought their AMC tickets already. This is more Day 1 ticket sales at AMC than for any other R-rated movie ever. “

THR crunched the numbers, which reportedly works out to somewhere around $8 million to $9 million in first-day sales. Keep in mind that’s just for AMC. Fandango also reported that Deadpool & Wolverine broke their first-day ticket sales record for the year and also surpassed the first-day ticket sales for the previous Deadpool movies. Deadline added that the ticket sales have bested the 24-hour advance sales for The Batman ($6.5M), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($6M), and John Wick: Chapter 4 ($1.4M).

Fans were already going to flock to theaters for the third Deadpool movie, but when you add Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine and the film being the only Marvel movie in theaters this year, you’ve got the makings of one of the year’s biggest movies.

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, and Rob Delaney as Peter. Deadpool 3 will also star Emma Corrin as the villain and Matthew Macfadyen as a TVA agent. The film is also expected to feature cameos from characters throughout the history of 20th Century Fox’s Marvel movies, with a few already being revealed in the trailer, including Aaron Stanford as Pyro. Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26th.