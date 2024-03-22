Interview: Daniela Melchior and Lukas Gage talk Road House + The OG Scene They Wish Was Included

We talk to the stars of Road House about filming in the Dominican Republic and the one scene from the original they wish were in the remake.

Road House is a very big deal in my family so I was initially concerned when a remake was announced. Thankfully, after watching the film, my worries have been cast aside as I had an absolute blast with it. (You can check out Bumbray’s review HERE!) This is just as dumb and fun as the original. Sure, it lacks that 80s charm, but it’s replaced with a modern beachside aesthetic that works. And Conor McGregor is chewing so much scenery that I question how the sets were even standing by the end.

Daniela Melchior and Lukas Gage were nice enough to chat with me about the film. I, of course, had to inquire how much experience they had with the original film. They talked about not comparing themselves with the performances from the original and trying to carve out a path for themselves. I also had to make sure to ask Daniela how difficult driving a speedboat was compared to her time driving race cars in Fast X. Overall, I had a great time talking with these two and it sure sounds like the Road House set was an absolute blast.

Road House synopsis: