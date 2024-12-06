JoBlo TV roundup: This week’s free movies are The City of Gold, Terra Nova, and The Rebels!

The free movies released through the JoBlo TV YouTube channel this week were The City of Gold, Terra Nova, and The Rebels

At the end of September, JoBlo Media and Octane Multimedia teamed up to launch a new YouTube channel named JoBlo TV, which hosts multiple feature films to watch for free throughout the week. The genres we’ll be focusing on at JoBlo TV are Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Thrillers – and the free movies we shared this week were packed with an action, along with a bit of drama and even a touch of the supernatural.

The movies were The City of Gold, Terra Nova, and The Rebels. Here’s some information on each of them:

An action adventure movie with a bit of the supernatural dropped in, The City of Gold was directed by Harry Locke IV from a script by Ronald A. Blum. Here’s the synopsis: An anguished media magnate, Jonathan Davenport, accompanies his estranged lover to the Peruvian Amazon in pursuit of a reclusive artist living in rebel occupation. Despite their philanthropic intentions, the mission proves to be the harbinger of something dark and ominous rooted deep within Jonathan. The film stars Vernon Wells, Christopher Atkins, Riley Dandy, Branscombe Richmond, John Charles Meyer, Cyndi Mayo (a.k.a. Hoku li’i), Robbie Allen, Adrienne Whitney Papp, Jennifer Rikert Wolski, and Perry Kunin.

Written and directed by Artur Ribeiro, Terra Nova is an action drama that was inspired by Bernardo Santareno’s stories The Lugger and In the Seas of the End of the World. The film tells the story of a captain of a codfish lugger, fishing in the banks of the Newfoundland who decide to risk sailing to Greenland in search of more fish. Along the way, he has to face storms, crew revolt and deal with the best and the worst of humanity when tested in extreme circumstances . Virgílio Castelo, João Reis, Vítor Andrade, Pedro Lacerda, Miguel Borges, João Craveiro, Vítor Norte, João Catarré, Ricardo de Sá, Miguel Partidário, Rodrigo Tomás, Paulo Manso, Manuel Sá Pessoa, and Miguel Melo star.

Written and directed by Emmet Cummins, The Rebels is a historical adventure film with the following synopsis: Four rebellious teenagers in 1st century Roman-occupied Wales must flee their village and live in the wild after they accidentally kill a Roman soldier and cause an uprising. They must learn to live together or risk facing the wrath of Rome. The film stars Tom Leach, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Gwydion Rhys, Richard Mason, Julian Lewis Jones, James Groom, Harry Lynn, Ifan Huw Dafydd, Neal McWilliams, Jessica Sandry, Simon Pengelly, Sarah Louise Tyler, Simon Nehan, Paul Richard Allen, Matthew McKay, Edward Linard, Sean Bingham, Rhys Coxley, Sally Mattingley, Bethan Langford, Tim Howard, Fred Smart, Raven Shanelle, and many more.

