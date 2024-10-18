JoBlo TV roundup: Check out the free horror movies we shared this week! Mummy Reborn, The Last Laugh, and more

Last month, JoBlo Media and Octane Multimedia teamed up to launch a new YouTube channel named JoBlo TV, which hosts multiple feature films to watch for free throughout the week. The genres we’ll be focusing on at JoBlo TV are Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Thrillers – but for the month of October, we’re celebrating Halloween all month long with our JoBlotober event. It’s all horror all the time, and the latest batch of movies on the channel featured mummies, cults, and slashers.

The movies that have been released on JoBlo TV over the last week are Mummy Reborn (you can guess what sort of horror that one deals with), the supernatural cult horror film Blood Myth, and the slasher The Last Laugh.

Directed by Dan Allen, who also crafted the screenplay with Scott Chambers, Mummy Reborn has the following synopsis: When a group of teens in financial ruin decide to rob the local antique store, they discover an old wooden tomb containing a Mummy’s corpse and an ancient amulet. But what they don’t realise is that this tomb is cursed, and when the amulet is separated from it’s master, he will do anything to get it back. Our burglars must save the day and return the Mummy to it’s tomb before it is too late to save the world . The film stars Tiffany-Ellen Robinson, Victor Toth, Chris Kaye, Will Dodd, Tara MacGowran, and Louis Findlay. Scott Chambers (a.k.a. Scott Jeffrey) also produced Mummy Reborn, and it’s worth noting that he’s the producer behind the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey movies.

Sean Brown and Luke Gosling wrote and directed Blood Myth together, crafting the following story: A journalist desperately tries to find his missing fiancee and finally uncover the truth behind a sinister folklore, leading him down a dangerous road of discovery. Jonathan McClean, Anna Dawson, Hannah Chalmers, Matt Ray Brown, Charlie Walker McClimens, and Adrian Annis star.

Written and directed by Jeremy Berg, The Last Laugh has this synopsis: A stand-up comedian on the verge of breakout success must make a terrible choice when he discovers a murderer on the loose in the theater where he’s about to perform his biggest show. Some of you may have caught this one during its two year run on Showtime. It stars Steve Vanderzee, Eric Stone, Lowell Deo, Angela DiMarco, Meranda Long, and Marcus Leppard.

