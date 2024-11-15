JoBlo TV roundup: Immortal Combat, Assassin’s Target, and Rusty Blade were this week’s free movies!

At the end of September, JoBlo Media and Octane Multimedia teamed up to launch a new YouTube channel named JoBlo TV, which hosts multiple feature films to watch for free throughout the week. The genres we’ll be focusing on at JoBlo TV are Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Thrillers – and this week has been all about the action!

The free movies we shared this week were the sci-fi action film Immortal Combat: The Code, the action thriller Assassin’s Target, and the martial arts action movie Rusty Blade. Here’s some information on each one of them:

Directed by Johnny Wu and scripted by Andras Zold from a story by Wu, with Linda Robertson as a writing consultant, Immortal Combat: The Code has the following synopsis: In our future, one simple breath could mean life or death. As we search for a solution, pollution engulfs our world. If we don’t find an answer fast, all living things shall perish. We are the Five Elements, we strive to protect humanity… Years ago, many warriors came to us seeking change, joined our way of life. Right after, A Code was discovered that could save the world and was injected into one of us. We even lost one of our clan’s mate. Now we must fight for our lives to bring the code – to the world…or die trying. With the MediCan Research Corporation and The FOUR 11 gang on our tails… We must protect the code… AT ALL COSTS. Wu stars in the film alongside Ben Zgorecki, Crystle Paynther Collins, Keith Collins II, Matt Kane, Jerry Sur, Ben Garton, Y. Chan, Leland Leger, Lisa Y. Wong, Wayne Wong, Siu Yan Scott, Kyle Znamenak, Mike Trivisonno, Vernard Adams, George Tutie, David Spencer, Lyle Shelley, Gideon Lorete, Angel Matos, John Riddlebaugh, Andrew Santin, Thomas H.F. Gassaway, and many more.

Also known as The Vibe and Impossible Mission, Assassin’s Target was written and directed by Gilles Gambino and tells the following story: Rosa is a unassuming woman who is also a master assassin with a knack for poisons wants out of her line of work. Given the opportunity for one last big job before being “allowed” to leave her organisation, she sets out on a search and destroy mission against a spiritual leader who hacks TV signals to preach his word and threaten the world, but conflicts within her own organisation may spell disaster for her long before she ever closes in on her target. Jimena Gala, Ben Vinnicombe, James Giblin, Karina Matas Piper, Maarten Swaan, Gilles Gambino, Alika Del Sol, and Mat Cruz star.

Boasting high production value and great sword fighting action, Rusty Blade centers on Lin, a former prisoner who returns to his village after being released from jail only to find that a criminal acquaintance has formed a partnership with smugglers and is terrorizing the village. He is reluctantly forced to take up his old weapon and fight against the crime ring to protect the innocent villagers. Zhenhua Su, Chuxuan Liu, Cong Xiao, Mohetaer, and Lixiao Yang star in this one, which was directed by Xiaobai Song and Huyi Sun from a script by Huyi Sun.

