Will the Superman trailer be released next week? Plus, DC sets Mike Flangan’s Clayface for 2026 and Dynamic Duo for 2028

We’ve been anxiously awaiting the first trailer for James Gunn’s Superman, and that wait may finally be over. According to Puck, the highly anticipated trailer will be released next week. The report teases that Krypto the Superdog will be heavily featured, so keep your treats at the ready. Deadline also confirmed the news, mentioning that the trailer will be released “ early next week. ” Our first significant look at the live-action DCU will be an important event, so be sure to keep an eye out here at JoBlo.

DC Studios also dropped a pair of release dates for some upcoming projects. First up will be the Clayface movie, which is being scripted by Mike Flanagan. The film has been officially greenlit, with James Gunn confirming that it will take place in the DCU. It’s been slated for a September 11, 2026 release. THR added that there’s no director yet, but the plan is to make it a horror movie in the $40 million range

Next up is Dynamic Duo, the animated movie which follows the early days of Dick Grayson and Jason Todd. The film will be made by Swaybox using a technology called Momo Animation, which is said to be a cross between stop-motion puppetry, CGI animation, and live-action real-time performance. Arthur Mintz will direct from a script by Matthew Aldrich, with the movie following “ the early days of Dick Grayson and Jason Todd aka the Robins. The duo call themselves the Dynamic Duo. They’re orphan thieves, best friends who share dreams of a better life, but their friendship will be tested by competing visions of a future out of which will come a new Dynamic Duo. ” The film will hit theaters on June 30, 2028.

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor. Superman is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.