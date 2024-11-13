Gabriel Basso answers the call for another high stakes mission in Netflix’s The Night Agent Season 2 teaser trailer

The long wait is almost over, folks! Netflix’s The Night Agent is finally returning on January 23, 2025, and I’ve already marked the date on my calendar. Today, Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for The Night Agent Season 2, featuring Gabriel Basso as FBI agent Peter Sutherland, who answers the call to action as enemies of the state close in from all sides. Hold onto your butts, we’re going into this next mission head first, and there’s no safety net to catch us if we fall.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Night Agent Season 2 courtesy of Netflix:

“Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent , Peter Sutherland, whose efforts to save The President in Season 1 earn him an opportunity to become a Night Agent in Season 2. But working in the secretive organization of Night Action will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply.”

The Night Agent Season 1 was the most-watched series in 2023 (by views) and currently ranks as the 7th Most Popular English series on Netflix. The first batch of episodes garnered 98.2 million views in its first 91 days, which is very impressive. It was also #1 in the Glocal Top 10 for four consecutive weeks and reached the #1 spot in the Top 10 for 87 countries. Will The Night Agent Season 2 teaser trailer be enough to get fans psyched for upcoming episodes?

In The Night Agent Season 2 teaser trailer, Gabriel Basso’s Peter Sutherland runs like Tom Cruise in a Mission: Impossible movie, dodges bullets, and ducks behind cover while trying to survive an onslaught of trigger-happy criminals and lowlifes.

Are you excited that The Night Agent will make its return to Netflix? I hope the streamer puts together a comprehensive recap ahead of the first episode because it’s been a hot minute since we joined Peter for a political thriller that quickly spirals out of control.

The Night Agent returns to Netflix on January 23, 2025!