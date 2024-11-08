Yellowstone interviews: Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Gil Birmingham on season 5, part 2

On June 20, 2018, Paramount Network aired the first episode of a neo-Western drama television series called Yellowstone – and a megahit franchise was born. Lately, news regarding the franchise has been focused on what’s coming further down the line. We’ve been hearing casting announcements about the spin-off series The Madison and 1923, and we’ve heard that the flagship show, which was said to be ending with “season 5, part 2,” might continue with a sixth season after all… but before we get there, we still need to see Yellowstone season 5, part 2, which has a premiere date of Sunday, November 10th at 8pm ET/PT. (Internationally, Yellowstone will premiere on Paramount+ in Canada on November 10th, the U.K. on November 11th, and in Latin America, Brazil and France later in November.) With the premiere dates almost upon us, JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray had to the chance to sit down for interviews with Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), and Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater), and you can find out what they had to say about Yellowstone season 5, part 2 by checking out the video embedded above!

TV’s #1 show, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

The series was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, and they both serve as executive producers alongside Art Linson, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros and Keith Cox. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Are you a Yellowstone fan, and are you looking forward to tuning in for season 5, part 2? Check out the interviews with Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Gil Birmingham, then let us know by leaving a comment below.