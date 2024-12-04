Superman director James Gunn says David Corenswet is “going to freak everyone out with how great he is”

Superman director James Gunn is full of praise for David Corenswet, saying the actor is “going to freak everyone out with how great he is.”

Beyond a couple of photos, we haven’t been able to see David Corenswet in action as Superman, but James Gunn is confident that the actor will blow us away. While chatting with THR about the upcoming Creature Commandos series, Gunn was asked about the Superman movie and was full of praise for his leading man.

“ Superman is an enormous bear of a movie. It’s completely different from [Creature Commandos] in every way, but it’s very much fantastic as well, ” Gunn said. “ Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, David Corenswet is going to freak everyone out with how great he is. He is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with, and he can do everything. The man is incredible. ”

Hopefully, we’ll get to see some footage soon. THR’s report mentions that Gunn is currently test-screening Superman, and some believe that we might see the first teaser trailer by the end of the year. Fingers crossed.

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor.

The members of the Daily Planet newsroom have also expanded for the movie, with Beck Bennet (Saturday Night Live) set to play Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (The Suicide Squad) as Cat Grant, and newcomer Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has previously teased that Superman will not be an origin story and will focus on “ Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned. ” Superman is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

As for Creature Commandos, the first two episodes of the animated series will debut on Max on December 5th. You can check out a glowing review from our own Steve Seigh right here.